MENAFN - GetNews)



"Movers from Big League Movers, Memphis's #1 rated moving company, are shown here confidently managing a residential move. Their organized setup and professional uniforms reflect the company's commitment to reliable and efficient service in the Memphis area."Big League Movers has established itself as Memphis's premier moving service provider, achieving 16 years of perfect service delivery with over 3,500 annual moves and comprehensive coverage throughout the Mid-South region. With award-winning excellence, transparent pricing, and a customer-first philosophy, the company continues setting industry standards for reliability and professional service throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Memphis's relocation industry has witnessed remarkable consistency and excellence through Big League Movers' unprecedented achievement of never canceling a single move in 16 years of operation. Founded by Steve Reed after recognizing the need for customer-focused moving services around the University of Memphis campus, the company has evolved from humble beginnings into an award-winning, full-service relocation provider serving the greater Memphis metropolitan area.

Located at 4660 Distriplex Drive West, Memphis, TN 38118, Big League Movers has built an impressive reputation by completing over 3,500 moves annually while maintaining exceptional service standards that have earned the trust of more than 5,000 real estate agents and affiliates throughout the region. The company operates as a fully licensed, bonded, insured, and BBB-accredited organization, exemplifying reliability and professionalism in the competitive moving industry.

As one of the most trusted moving companies in Memphis, TN , Big League Movers has demonstrated consistent growth and customer satisfaction through transparent pricing, guaranteed quotes, and a no-hidden-fees policy that distinguishes the company from competitors throughout its service areas in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Comprehensive Moving Services Address Diverse Relocation Needs

Big League Movers offers an extensive range of professional moving services designed to accommodate both residential and commercial customers throughout the Memphis area and beyond. The company specializes in local moves within the greater Memphis region, long-distance relocations across state lines, and complex commercial moves that require specialized equipment and expertise.

Residential services include comprehensive packing solutions, furniture assembly, unpacking assistance, and specialized handling for valuable items such as pianos and antiques. The company's professional crew utilizes top-of-the-line equipment to ensure the safe transportation of belongings while providing tailored services that address individual customer needs and preferences.

Commercial moving services cater to businesses requiring office relocations, equipment transfers, and minimal downtime during transitions. Big League Movers has established itself as the leading commercial moving company in Memphis by providing flexible scheduling, professional project management, and efficient execution that allows businesses to resume operations quickly after relocation.

Award-Winning Excellence and Industry Recognition

Big League Movers has earned recognition as an award-winning organization through the consistent delivery of exceptional customer service and operational excellence. The company maintains impressive review ratings of 4.9 out of 5 stars, based on over 3,400 reviews, 4.5 out of 5 stars with 2,100 reviews, and 4.3 out of 5 stars, with 382 reviews across multiple platforms, demonstrating sustained customer satisfaction.

The company's commitment to quality has led to BBB accreditation and recognition throughout the moving industry for upholding professional standards and ethical business practices. These achievements reflect Big League Movers' commitment to upholding high service standards while fostering lasting relationships with customers and industry partners.

Industry recognition extends to the company's expansion success, including the establishment of an Atlanta branch in 2011 under the leadership of Jeff Coletta, one of the Big League's top performers. This growth demonstrates the scalability of the company's service model and operational systems that maintain quality standards across multiple markets.

Professional Team and Rigorous Screening Process

Big League Movers employs a carefully selected team of professional movers who undergo rigorous background screening to ensure customer safety and service quality. The company's hiring philosophy emphasizes the importance of movers as the face and core of the organization, requiring a comprehensive evaluation of each team member's qualifications and character.

Many staff members bring athletic backgrounds, particularly from college baseball, reflecting the company's founding culture and commitment to teamwork, discipline, and excellence in performance. This athletic foundation contributes to the physical demands of professional moving while fostering collaboration and a competitive drive that benefits the delivery of customer service.

The company's training programs ensure that all team members understand proper handling techniques, customer service protocols, and safety procedures required for professional moving operations. This comprehensive approach to staff development has contributed to Big League Movers' reputation for reliable, professional service that consistently meets customer expectations.

Transparent Pricing and Customer-First Philosophy

Big League Movers operates under a customer-first philosophy that prioritizes transparency, reliability, and value in all aspects of its service delivery. The company provides free, guaranteed quotes with no hidden fees, ensuring that customers receive accurate pricing information that enables informed decision-making without surprise charges or unexpected costs.

The no-hidden-fees policy distinguishes Big League Movers from many moving companies that may add unexpected charges during or after service completion. This transparent approach fosters trust with customers, demonstrating the company's commitment to ethical business practices and honest communication throughout the moving process.

Customer service excellence extends beyond pricing transparency to include comprehensive communication throughout each move, professional handling of belongings, and follow-up services that ensure complete satisfaction. This holistic approach to customer care has generated significant word-of-mouth referrals and repeat business, sustaining the company's growth and reputation.

Extensive Service Area Coverage Throughout Mid-South Region

Big League Movers offers comprehensive moving services throughout a vast geographic area, encompassing multiple cities and towns in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Tennessee service areas include Arlington, Atoka, Bartlett, Collierville, Cordova, East Memphis, Germantown, Harbor Town, Hickory Withe, Lakeland, Memphis, Midtown, Millington, Munford, Piperton, and Shady Grove.

Mississippi coverage extends to Bridgetown, Hernando, Horn Lake, Olive Branch, and Southaven, while Arkansas service includes Marion and West Memphis. This extensive coverage ensures that customers throughout the Mid-South region have access to professional moving services regardless of their specific location or destination requirements.

The company's knowledge of local areas, traffic patterns, and logistical challenges enables efficient route planning and scheduling that minimizes transit time while ensuring the safe delivery of customer belongings. This regional expertise contributes to the operational efficiency that allows Big League Movers to complete over 3,500 moves annually while maintaining quality standards.

Storage Solutions and Additional Services

Big League Movers offers comprehensive storage solutions, including temporary and long-term options that cater to diverse customer needs during transitions. Storage container services offer flexible solutions for customers who require secure storage during extended relocations or those downsizing to smaller living spaces.

Additional services include senior moving assistance, designed to address the unique needs of older adults who require specialized care and attention during relocations. These services acknowledge the emotional and physical challenges associated with senior moves while providing compassionate support throughout the entire process.

The company also offers moving help services for customers who require assistance with specific aspects of relocation rather than full-service moves. This flexibility enables customers to customize service levels according to their needs and budgets while accessing professional expertise for challenging aspects of the moving process. Big League Movers stands out among local moving companies by offering comprehensive and flexible service options that cater to diverse customer needs.

For Memphis-area residents and businesses planning relocations, Big League Movers offers free consultations and guaranteed quotes. The company can be reached at +19014790775, where experienced coordinators provide immediate assistance for move planning and scheduling services tailored to individual requirements.