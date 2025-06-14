403
Iran Launches Barrage Of Missiles At Israel
Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Israeli media reports confirmed that Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles targeting multiple locations within Israel.
The attacks occur amid ongoing tensions and escalation between Israel and Iran, reflecting the heightened regional instability.
