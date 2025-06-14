Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Launches Barrage Of Missiles At Israel


2025-06-14 07:06:07
Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Israeli media reports confirmed that Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles targeting multiple locations within Israel.
The attacks occur amid ongoing tensions and escalation between Israel and Iran, reflecting the heightened regional instability.

