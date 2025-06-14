Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Deny Rumors About Missile Falling In Amman


Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) denied the information circulating on social media regarding a missile falling in the Seventh Circle area of ??the Amman, stressing that what was circulated is completely false and baseless.
The PSD clarified that the circulated video will be verified and its publisher will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
It urged Jorsanians not to spread or circulate rumors and to obtain information from official, accredited sources.

