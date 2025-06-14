403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police Deny Rumors About Missile Falling In Amman
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) denied the information circulating on social media regarding a missile falling in the Seventh Circle area of ??the Amman, stressing that what was circulated is completely false and baseless.
The PSD clarified that the circulated video will be verified and its publisher will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
It urged Jorsanians not to spread or circulate rumors and to obtain information from official, accredited sources.
Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) denied the information circulating on social media regarding a missile falling in the Seventh Circle area of ??the Amman, stressing that what was circulated is completely false and baseless.
The PSD clarified that the circulated video will be verified and its publisher will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
It urged Jorsanians not to spread or circulate rumors and to obtain information from official, accredited sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment