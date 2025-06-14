Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Rolling Out Beautification Project In Its Aghdam

2025-06-14 07:05:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The implementation of the next project related to villages, settlements, as well as monuments of Aghdam is being launched, Trend reports.

This time, beautification work will be carried out in Khindiristan village and Guzanli settlement of the district.

Within the project, private residential houses will be overhauled in the area called stone houses in Guzanli, and improvement and greening measures will be taken in Khindiristan. In addition, beautification work will be carried out on a number of monuments in the Aghdam district.

The district's executive authority has already started relevant measures in connection with the mentioned works.

The authority is currently determining the company that will carry out the said work.

At the same time, the executive authority predicted that the mentioned work will cost approximately 913,000 manat ($537,060).

