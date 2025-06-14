Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Fired Missiles, Drones At Israeli Occupation - TV


2025-06-14 07:03:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran fired Saturday a salvo of missiles and drones against the Israeli occuupation as the two sides exchange attacks, state-run TV announced.
"Tens of rockets and drones succeeded in passing the air defenses of the Israeli occupation and hit their targets," the TV announced.
Iran carried out the attack, the second major one since the Israeli occupation attacked the Islamic Republic, while being attacked by the occupation forces.
Iran announced that Israeli occupation attack killed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and Maj-Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Commander in Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Maj-Gen. Hossein Salami and head of intelligence for the Iranian armed forces Gholam-Reza Marhabi.
Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, and Fereydoun Abbasi, a nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and Commander of Khatam Al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid were also killed in separate strikes. (end)
MENAFN14062025000071011013ID1109674665

