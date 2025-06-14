403
Iraqi FM: Regional Conflict May Push Oil Prices Sky-High
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain said Friday the conflict between Israeli occupation and Iran could trigger "dangerous" economic consequences with oil prices might sky rocket to USD 200-300.
Hussain, in a phone call with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, said the conflict might expand inflation in European countries and complicate oil exports for oil producing countries like Iraq, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
This conflict, he added, might also cause the oil market to lose around five million barrels of oil from Iraq and the Gulf per day.
Hussain warned that further escalation of this conflict might trigger new waves of immigration to Europe.
Wadephul said Germany supported security and stability of Iraq, which should be distant from any military confontation or possible ramification of this conflict.
He said Iran and the US should continue negotiating over Tehran's nuclear program because it was a major point towards defusing tension. (end)
