Iran-Israel War Should End - Trump
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 14 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said Saturday the war between the Israeli occupation and Iran "should end."
Trump, on his Truth Social platform, said he received a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin and "Talked at legnth" about Iran.
He said the call lasted some one hour.
"He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war (with Ukraine) should also end," he said.
Trump had called on Iran to sign an agreement over its nuclear program before it was too late, while the Israeli occupation and Tehran were exchanging attacks.
Omani Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi announced earlier today that the sixth round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran, scheduled for June 15 in Muscat, would not be held. (end)
