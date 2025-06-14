403
EU Commission Pres. Calls US Pres.. On Mideast, Ukraine Ahead Of G7 Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 14 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that she had a call with US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed a number of key issues primarily the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.
In a post on X, von der Leyen described the call as "good," noting that it addressed "the tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East and the need for close coordination on the impact on global energy markets."
She added that the conversation also covered the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, stressing "the imperative for a ceasefire and the need to keep up pressure on Russia."
On another note, von der Leyen stated that both sides reviewed the progress of ongoing trade negotiations between the European Union and the United States. She reaffirmed the EU's commitment to "reach a good deal before July 9."
The G7 Summit is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Sunday, in Alberta, Canada, where leaders of the worldآ's largest economies will gather to discuss a range of international issues and global challenges.
The Group of Seven consists of Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, with the European Union participating in the summit as an observer. (end)
arn
