Israeli Occupation Hit Oil, Fuel Depots NE, W Of Tehran - Mehr


2025-06-14 07:03:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation attacked oil and fuel depots in the northwest and west of the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday, Mehr news agency reported.
Emergency teams rushed to the scenes, it added.
This followed a wave of missiles and drones fired by Iran against the Israeli occupation. (pickup previous)
