403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Occupation Hit Oil, Fuel Depots NE, W Of Tehran - Mehr
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation attacked oil and fuel depots in the northwest and west of the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday, Mehr news agency reported.
Emergency teams rushed to the scenes, it added.
This followed a wave of missiles and drones fired by Iran against the Israeli occupation. (pickup previous)
mw
Emergency teams rushed to the scenes, it added.
This followed a wave of missiles and drones fired by Iran against the Israeli occupation. (pickup previous)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment