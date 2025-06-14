Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fifteen People Injured By Iranian Missiles In Haifa - Media


2025-06-14 07:03:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 14 (KUNA) -- Fifteen people were injured, one seriously, when Iranian missiles hit the city of Haifa and its surrounding on Saturday, the Israeli occupation media reported.
Channel 12 said the missiles caused severe damage as well, where tens of missiles struck Haifa and setting many buildings ablaze.
The Israeli occupation army said air defense system intercepted the Iranian missiles, and urged the public to stay away from the sealed areas.
Haifa has chemical and petrochemical factories as well as the largest refinery in the Israeli occupation.
Meanwhile, the I24 news website said an Israeli airstrike was carried out in Yemen to kill a houthi leader, but no further details were avaiable. (end)
nq


MENAFN14062025000071011013ID1109674660

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search