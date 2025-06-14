403
Fifteen People Injured By Iranian Missiles In Haifa - Media
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 14 (KUNA) -- Fifteen people were injured, one seriously, when Iranian missiles hit the city of Haifa and its surrounding on Saturday, the Israeli occupation media reported.
Channel 12 said the missiles caused severe damage as well, where tens of missiles struck Haifa and setting many buildings ablaze.
The Israeli occupation army said air defense system intercepted the Iranian missiles, and urged the public to stay away from the sealed areas.
Haifa has chemical and petrochemical factories as well as the largest refinery in the Israeli occupation.
Meanwhile, the I24 news website said an Israeli airstrike was carried out in Yemen to kill a houthi leader, but no further details were avaiable. (end)
