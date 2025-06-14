403
Jordan Closes Airspace Temporarily
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Jordan will suspend airplane traffic until further notice as the conflict between Iran and the Israeli occupation continued for the second day on Saturday.
Haitham Mesto, president of civil aviation authority, announced the "suspension of airplane movement in Jordanian airspace until further notice," official Petra news agency reported.
The measure by the Jordanian government aimed at protecting the public against any possible threats.
Security authorities have been warning the public to stay way from strange objects or get near missiles or drones. (end)
