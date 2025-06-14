Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan, Trump Discuss The Conflict Between Iran, Israeli Occupation


2025-06-14 07:03:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, June 14 (KUNA) -- Turkish and US Presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump respectively, discussed Saturday the conflict between the Israeli occupation and Iran, as well as regional issues.
Erdogan said Turkiye was closely following the situation between Iran and the Israeli occupation, and see that nuclear negotiations were the only way out of this conflict, according to a statement by the presidency communications department.
Erodgan, it added, supported the US endeavors to continue nuclear negotiations.
He said Turkiye was ready to do whatever it would take to prevent further escalation of the conflict. (end)
