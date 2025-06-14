'No Kings' Protest: Anti-Trump Demonstrators Crowd Into Streets, Parks, And Plazas Across The US
Huge crowds were observed gathering since early Saturday morning as part of the 'No Kings' movement across the United States.
"Atlanta's 5,000-capacity“No Kings” rally quickly reached its limit, with thousands more demonstrators gathered outside barriers to hear speakers in front of the state Capitol. Intermittent light rain fell as sign-carrying marchers gathered for the flagship rally in Philadelphia's Love Park. They shouted“Whose streets? Our streets!” as they marched to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where they listened to speakers on the steps made famous in the movie Rocky," read an AP report.Minnesota protest canceled after shooting incident
Meanwhile, in Minnesota, organizers decided to cancel the 'No Kings' protests while police authorities were working to track down the suspect involved in the shooting of two Democratic leaders, Senator John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman, and their spouses.
In various regions across the US, some organizers handed out little American flags while others waved big ones along with pro-democracy posters and banners.“So what do you say, Philly?” Democratic US Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland was heard saying to the protesting crowd, according to AP.
Raskin continued,“Are you ready to fight back? Do you want a gangster state or do you want free speech in America?”Also Read | 'Hit list' had names of Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar? Minnesota shooting shocker
“Protests were planned in nearly 2,000 locations across the country, from city blocks and small towns to courthouse steps and community parks, organizers said, but no events are scheduled in Washington, D.C., where the military parade will take place in the evening,” said AP's report.
