K'taka Received Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore Through GST, It Is One Of Top Recipient States: State BJP Chief Vijayendra

MENAFN - IANS) Kalaburagi, June 15 (IANS) Countering Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's claims that the Central government is not allocating funds judiciously to Karnataka, the State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has said that the state has received Rs 1.12 lakh crore through GST and is one of the top recipient states.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday, he accused the state government of obstructing the implementation of Central welfare schemes.

He alleged that the state government is failing to provide matching grants, which are necessary for the Centre to release its share of funds.

"Without providing matching grants, it's wrong to accuse the Central government of not releasing funds," he said, adding that the state claims it has no money even for development.

The State BJP President said that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are solely responsible for the recent stampede in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium instead of the police officers.

"Suspending senior police officials is an act of irresponsibility. This is an unpardonable crime," he added.

"During the UPA government's tenure, the country witnessed a series of massive scams. In contrast, under the NDA regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated that it is possible to provide corruption-free governance and build a bright future for India," BJP leader Vijayendra said.

He added that Prime Minister Modi's leadership has instilled the confidence that India can stand alongside other developed nations.

In the past 11 years the Narendra Modi government has taken bold decisions that have strengthened the country and brought happiness to its citizens, he said.

"By 2047, India should become a fully developed nation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country in that direction with inspiring confidence. The good governance provided in the last 11 years deserves to be written in golden letters," BJP leader Vijayendra added.

He noted that the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entered its third consecutive term, marking 11 years of rule.

"Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, and prior to that, he had gained valuable experience as the Chief Minister of Gujarat," he said.

BJP leader Vijayendra added that Prime Minister Modi's governance has contributed significantly to India's internal security and global standing.

"Ten to fifteen years ago, India was reeling under the threat of extremist activities, and Naxalism had spread across many states, creating instability. The world had lost faith in India," he said.

"But with the bold decisions of Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah -- known as the Iron Man of India -- Naxalism has been almost completely eradicated. The BJP had promised the repeal of Article 370 in its manifesto, and now, with its removal, peace has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir, which is now witnessing lakhs of tourists," he added.

Recalling the state of political affairs in 2014, BJP leader Vijayendra said the UPA government under the then PM late Manmohan Singh was mired in endless corruption scams -- including the 2G scam, Commonwealth Games scam, housing scam - totalling more than Rs 12 lakh crore.

"The youth of the country had lost faith in the idea of India's development. People had come to believe that a corruption-free government was impossible," he added.

Commenting on the June 4 stampede incident in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations, BJP leader Vijayendra said, "Due to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister's obsession with gaining free publicity, 11 innocent people lost their lives."

When asked about the law governing crowd management, he replied, "They do all this to avoid getting hit with the stick of responsibility. We'll take a decision once the draft report is submitted."

Referring to the recent air crash incident in Ahmedabad, BJP leader Vijayendra said it was extremely tragic and a full investigation has been launched.

"The black boxes have been recovered. It is not appropriate to politicise such incidents," he said in response to a media query.

BJP leaders, including MLA Avinash Jadhav, Kalaburagi City District President Chandrakant B. Patil, Kalaburagi Rural District President Ashok Bagali, and former MLC Amaranath Patil were present at the press conference.