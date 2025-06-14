FOX NEWS CHANNEL's BRET BAIER LANDS FIRST INTERVIEW WITH ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU SINCE ISRAEL's STRIKES ON IRAN ON SUNDAY, JUNE 15TH

NEW YORK, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Channel's Bret Baier will present a worldwide exclusive live interview with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu on Sunday, June 15th during a special edition of Special Report at 12 PM/ET. This marks Netanyahu's first interview since Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear program and leadership. An encore of the special will also run at 5 PM/ET on Sunday. A transcript will be made available immediately following the interview.

