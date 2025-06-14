Wytrwal Industries Celebrates 250 Years Of The U.S. Army

Wytrwal Industries

Veteran owned defense contractor honors the long history of the world's best Army

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC (“Wytrwal”) is honored to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States Army – the most powerful, professional, and successful Army in the history of the world. The Continental Congress of the newly formed United States authorized the creation of the Army from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on this date, 250 years ago.Freedom isn't free, and the U.S. Army has paid the price in full for centuries.“It is an honor to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army on this stunning Saturday in South Florida. The history of our Army is full of challenges and victories from the battlefields of Saratoga, Bennington, Ticonderoga, Oriskany and other sites of the American Revolution against the King of England, to the Civil War, to rescuing Europe, Africa, China, and the rest of the globe in World War II, to defeating al-Qaeda and liberating Iraq from Saddam Hussein and the Ba'ath Party during the Global War on Terrorism,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., the Founder and CEO of Wytrwal Industries, and a former U.S. Army intelligence officer.“It was a tremendous experience to serve the citizens of America as an Army officer during peace and war, here in America and overseas. My deployments to the Former Republics of Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and service from Germany to China, and from the border with Mexico and Arizona to running the Army's pre-Palantir intelligence system in Virginia, to my last assignment serving as a China Country Director to the Chairman in the Pentagon, were fascinating adventures. It was a magnificent honor to serve with some of the greatest Americans in the history of our nation,” Luzine added.Wytrwal Industries wishes a very Happy Birthday to both the United States Army and President Donald J. Trump, the Commander in Chief, today, 14 June 2025.

Edmund Luzine

Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC

+1 305-479-4157

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.