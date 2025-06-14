WHAT By Anthony Prebor Expands The Acclaimed ?: QUESTION Mystery Series

Book 2 of the emotionally charged QUESTION series explores trauma, truth, and the weight of asking“What happened?”

A Dark, Emotional Thriller That Explores the Complexities of Trauma, Disappearance, and Truth

Following the success of WHO, the powerful debut in the ?: QUESTION mystery anthology, author Anthony Prebor returns with WHAT-a haunting and thought-provoking new novel that deepens the emotional impact of the series while delivering gripping suspense and psychological complexity.

Part of an innovative anthology structured around the six classic interrogatives-Who, What, When, Where, Why-each book in the ?: QUESTION Series stands on its own while subtly interweaving characters and themes. In WHAT, readers are drawn into a chilling case of disappearance and hidden trauma as the story asks not just what happened, but what truth are we willing to face?

“I wanted this series to do more than just entertain,” says Prebor.“Each story is about how we confront the hardest questions-personally, socially, even morally.”

Prebor's unique blend of character-driven suspense and social relevance continues in WHAT, challenging readers to engage with complex emotions and real-world issues.

Notable Elements:

Builds on the acclaimed foundation of WHO, with fresh characters and a standalone storyline

Tackles themes of memory, loss, and the ripple effects of trauma

Part of proceeds donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Sandy Hook Promise

Strong appeal to fans of suspense, psychological thrillers, and social commentary

About the Author

Anthony Prebor is the author of the ?: QUESTION mystery anthology series, blending edge-of-your-seat mystery with deeply emotional themes. His work explores disappearance, trauma, and the enduring impact of unresolved questions. A portion of all book proceeds goes to causes close to his heart, including NCMEC and Sandy Hook Promise. Based in Philadelphia, Anthony continues to build a powerful series that resonates beyond the page.



Book Details

. Title: WHAT (The ?: QUESTION Series Book 2)

. Author: Anthony Prebor

. Series: The ?: QUESTION Series

. Genre: Mystery / Psychological Thriller / Suspense

. Formats: Paperback, eBook

. Available in: USA & Canada

. Available on CraveBooks

