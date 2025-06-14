Maha Govt Grants Clearance To Five Foreign Varsities To Set Up Campuses In Navi Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have granted Letters of Intent (LOIs) to five international universities to establish campuses in the state -- a project facilitated by the 'Mumbai Rising – Creating an International Education City' campaign.

The five world class universities included University of Aberdeen, Scotland; University of York, England; The University of Western Australia, Australia; Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago; and Istituto Europeo di Design, Milan. With this Mumbai/Navi Mumbai will be the first educational hub of international universities in India, the government said on Saturday in a statement.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that this is a historic step towards enhancing international collaboration in the Indian higher education sector under the National Education Policy, 2020.

"This is the first instance of granting 'Letters of Intent' to five international universities to establish campuses in Mumbai, which will leave Mumbai's mark on the global educational map," he remarked.

"Maharashtra and Mumbai have long aspired to become global educational hubs. This vision gave rise to the concept of 'EduCity'. With the assistance of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Urban Development Department, land for this EduCity was made available near the Navi Mumbai airport in a short span of time. Through the Atal Setu, this EduCity is just half an hour away, making it an extended part of South Mumbai. Additionally, we are developing a MediCity, Sports City, and Innovation City. The Innovation City will foster an entire ecosystem of innovation, where the next generation of technology and innovation will emerge. Since these five universities are located near the Innovation City, a unique 'thriving ecosystem' will be created," the Chief Minister said.

"The arrival of these international universities will not only benefit Indian students but also international students studying in India, providing them with world-class education at a local level. This will enable many students, who could not afford to study abroad due to financial constraints, to access global education at affordable rates. An entire ecosystem has been created here, ensuring that no student is deprived of world-class education. No one's dreams will remain unfulfilled; they will be realised here," CM Fadnavis added.

"Today, five international universities have been granted 'Letters of Intent' in this EduCity. But we will not stop here. With the support of the Union Education Minister and the University Grants Commission, we will create the largest ecosystem of international universities in Navi Mumbai. The Sanskrit saying 'Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye' means knowledge is that which liberates. Through these universities, we are not just providing education but opening up opportunities, dreams, and futures for all. India will no longer merely be a consumer of global education; it will become a co-creator of the global future," he said.

Union Minister Pradhan told reporters that India is a knowledge and education destination.

"So far nine top foreign universities have come to India, including five, to whom the LoIs were given today. Six more are in the pipeline to start their campuses in the country. With this about 15 global universities, top among 500 will be in the country. As per global QS ranking, especially among top 500, they only can apply to set up their campuses in the country. We are not sponsoring them but facilitating them the way CIDCO has done in Navi Mumbai," he said.

"India is a country of youth and the objective under the New Education Policy while allowing such international universities is that they get accessibility for higher education with affordability. With these five universities, Navi Mumbai will not only be Edu city, Medi city or Aero city but it will go beyond that to become an innovation city. Navi Mumbai will be innovation hub," Union Minister Pradhan added.

He argued that the state government is dedicated to further develop education for India to become Viksit Bharat.

Asked a query on what is the criteria for the selection of foreign universities, CM Fadnavis said, "There is no criteria, it is only diverse fields that they are involved. By looking at their rankings, only high ranking universities are preferred. We are not opening our doors to anyone and everyone, the Union government and the Maharashtra government are clear. We want only quality higher education."

He added that the state government is currently speaking with five more universities but is not allowed to give their names at this moment.

"Until and unless we finalise talks with them we cannot reveal their names," he noted.

Union Minister Pradhan said that these global universities will take a decision on the appointment of faculties.

CM Fadnavis said that a fortnight ago there was a tie up between Gadchiroli-based Gondwana University with Western Australian University which is considered the best university in the mining sector.

"This is because our next mining destination is Gadchiroli. Under National Education Policy, our universities can also tie up with global universities and they can also set up campuses in the world. Several of our universities are also moving out of India," he added.

Union Minister Pradhan said, "IIT Madras has gone to South Africa and IIT Delhi to Abu Dhabi while IIM, Ahmedabad and IIFT are going to Dubai. Maharashtra's premier educational institution Symbiosis International University has started its campus in Dubai. Those countries are sponsoring Indian education institutions there but we are not sponsoring but facilitating them to start their campuses."

He noted that foreign universities will be governed by their own policies.

CM Fadnavis clarified that the students studying in the universities will not get any financial aid but they will get same education at the reduced cost in India otherwise they would have spent three or four times more had they gone abroad.