Club World Cup 2025: Five New Signings To Keep An Eye On

Some of the biggest clubs in the world have added fresh firepower ahead of the Club World Cup. Here's a look at five signings you'll want to keep an eye on during the tournament.

Manchester City have added serious flair with the arrival of Rayan Cherki from Lyon. After a standout campaign in Ligue 1 and Europe, the French winger joins City as a direct creative replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

Cherki led both Ligue 1 and the Europa League in total assists last season and even netted on his France debut against Spain earlier this month. A £30.9m transfer, he brings goals, trickery, and a buzz that could impact the Club World Cup.

Bayern Munich have once again turned to a domestic rival to bolster their squad, landing Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen on a free.

The experienced center-back racked up over 400 appearances for Leverkusen and was part of their title-winning run in 2023/24. At 29, Tah offers stability, leadership, and Bundesliga know-how, exactly what Vincent Kompany needs in his new-look Bayern defense.

Jobe Bellingham is the latest English talent to take the Bundesliga route, joining Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland.

While comparisons with older brother Jude are inevitable, Jobe brings his own style and potential. He was key in Sunderland's promotion push last season, and his decision to miss England's U21 campaign to focus on Club World Cup duties shows his ambition to make an early impression.

Liam Delap is Chelsea's big center-forward acquisition from Ipswich Town, who were relegated despite his personal success.

Delap scored 12 times in the Premier League last season and caught the attention of several top clubs. Chelsea ultimately secured his signature in a £30m deal. The 22-year-old offers a physical, no-nonsense approach and will aim to challenge Nicolas Jackson for a starting role.

The long-speculated switch is now official, as Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Real Madrid after leaving Liverpool on a free.

Introduced to the Spanish media this week, Trent made it clear (in Spanish) that he's ready for the next chapter. With players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior ahead of him, expect his trademark delivery from the flanks to become a key weapon in Madrid's Club World Cup campaign.