Kagiso Rabada To Aiden Markram: 6 Heroes Behind South Africa's Historic WTC Triumph At Lord's

South Africa secured their first World Test Championship title, defeating Australia at Lord's. Six key players played instrumental roles in this historic victory, ending a 27-year ICC title drought.

South Africa's World Test Championship 2023-25 journey culminated in clinching their maiden title of the tournament by defeating the defending champions Australia at Lord's on Saturday, June 14.

The Proteas registered a thrilling five-wicket victory over Australia to lift the Test mace and eventually ended their 27-year drought of winning an ICC title. The last time South Africa clinched an ICC title was in 1998, when Hansie Cronje-led won the Champions Trophy (formerly ICC Knockout), defeating West Indies in the final.

On that note, let's take a look at six players who played instrumental roles in Proteas' historic WTC title:

Kagiso Rabada played an instrumental role in laying the foundation for South Africa's historic World Test Championship victory at Lord's. In the first innings, Rabada dismantled Australia's top order and registered figures of 5/51 at an economy rate of 3.30 in 15.4 overs. With this, he became the second bowler to take a five-wicket haul after New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson in the WTC Final. In the second innings, Rabada continued to remain a threat to Australia's batting lineup, as he picked four wickets while conceding 59 at an economy rate of 3.30 in 18 overs. Overall, Rabada picked nine wickets and gave away just 110 runs at an economy rate of 3.29 in 33.4 overs.

Along with Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen rattled Australia's top order in the first innings at Lord's. After Rabada picked up two wickets, Jansen scalped two more wickets for Australia and reduced the defending champions to 67/4. The left-arm pacer registered figures of 3/49 at an economy rate of 3.50 in 14 overs. In the second innings, Jansen picked up only one wicket while conceding 58 runs at an economy rate of 3.20 in 18 overs, but his sustained pressure and bounce off length kept Australia's scoring in check. Marco Jansen's contribution to Proteas' success with the ball at the WTC Final was as vital as Kagiso Rabada's spell in both innings.

Aiden Markram brilliantly led South Africa's 282-run chase across two days of the WTC Final. After being dismissed for a 5-ball duck in the first innings, the opener redeemed himself and stepped up for the side when he was needed the most in the second innings. Markram played a brilliant innings of 136 off 207 balls, including 14 fours, at a strike rate of 65.70. He also formed a crucial 147-run partnership with Temba Bavuma (66) to revive the Proteas' batting from 70/2 to 217/3. Markram's century knock and his partnership with skipper Bavuma laid the foundation for a successful run-chase, steering the first-time finalists to a historic WTC title.

Lungi Ngidi was one of the key players in South Africa's success at the WTC Final at Lord's. In the first innings, Ngidi struggled to take a wicket as he conceded 45 runs at an economy rate of 5.60 in 8 overs. However, in the second innings, the right-arm pacer was at his fiery best as he complemented Kagiso Rabada's effort to dismantle Australia's batting line-up, as he picked three wickets, including Steve Smith, at an economy rate of 2.90 in 13 overs. Ngidid did not concede a no-ball throughout the second innings and bowled with consistent discipline and control, which proved to be pivotal in keeping the Proteas in the hunt for the WTC triumph despite Australia posting a total of 207 and setting a 282-run target to chase.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma finally tasted ICC glory as a captain and became the second Proteas captain after Hansie Cronje to clinch a global title. Bavuma's grit, valiance, and determination were on display as he was battling with a hamstring injury and was limping while running between wickets. However, the 35-year-old carried on with his batting and completed his 25th fifty in 83 balls. He played an innings of 66 off 134 balls and received a standing ovation while walking back to the dressing room. Bavuma's captaincy was too composed and tactically shrewd, as he rotated the bowlers effectively, kept the field placements attack, and led from the front with the bat.

David Bedingham made a significant contribution to South Africa's World Test Championship triumph. In the first innings, Bedingham scored a gritty 45 off 111 balls to reduce the deficit after early wickets tumbled, steadying the innings along with a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket with Temba Bavuma (36), helping reduce the deficit and limiting Australia's first-innings lead to just 74 runs. In the 282-run chase, Bedingham played an unbeaten 21 off 49 balls to take the team over the finish. Bedingham's contribution was as crucial as that of the senior players, as his ability to hold at one end with composure under pressure ensured South Africa crossed the finish line without further hiccups.