'Dialogue And Diplomacy': India Makes 'Own Position' Clear After SCO Condemns Israeli Military Strikes On Iran

MENAFN - Live Mint) India on Saturday made its 'own position' clear on the conflict between Israel and Iran as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) released a statement expressing serious concerns about the escalating tensions between the two countries.

While the SCO 'strongly condemned' the military strikes carried out by Israel on Iran on June 13, India distanced itself from the comments. Despite being a founding member of the organisation, India said that it did not participate in the discussion regarding the Israel-Iran topic.

India's comment on SCO statement

“India's own position on the matter had been articulated by us on 13 June 2025, and remains the same. We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a separate statement.

The MEA statement added that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Friday spoke to his counterpart in Iran and“conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events.”

“He also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy.”

India has communicated its overall position to the SCO members, the MEA said, adding,“Keeping that in mind, India did not participate in the discussions on the above-mentioned SCO statement.”

What did the SCO say?

The SCO's statement comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following Israel's strikes on Iran on June 13. Israel launched what it called a "pre-emptive operation" on Iran targeting the latter's nuclear program on Friday.

The statement from SCO member states said,“The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) express serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and strongly condemn the military strikes carried out by Israel on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran on June 13, 2025.”

“Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. They constitute an infringement on Iran's sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability,” it added.

Israel-Iran conflict: India's stance

The MEA on June 13 said in a statement that India is 'deeply' concerned about the situation in Iran and Israel and has been“closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.”

“India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support,” the statement said.

In a video statement on Friday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a“very successful opening strike” carried out by Israeli forces.