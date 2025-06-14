Putin Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Condemns Israel's Attack On Iran

MENAFN - Live Mint) As tensions rise in the Middle East, with the conflict between Israel and Iran reaching new levels, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had a long conversation about the developing situation, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

Ushakov said that Putin condemned Israel's military offensive against Iran and expressed concern over its overall consequences in the Middle East. According to the Kremlin aide, Putin reaffirmed Russia's willingness to act as a mediator between Israel and Iran in the ongoing conflict. The Russian President also reportedly said that the nation was prepared to help resume talks on Iran's nuclear program.

"The dangerous escalation in the Middle East was of course at the centre of the exchange," the Kremlin said, after Israel on Friday bombarded Iran, prompting Iran to launch strikes at Israel in return, as per an AP report.

Interestingly, it was the fifth phone call between the two world leaders under efforts to reset relations between US and Russia since Trump took office. This is a complete pivot from the approach of Donald Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden.

An AP report reads,“The Russian leader told his US counterpart that Russia was ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22, while Trump acknowledged this and reiterated his interest in the swift resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.”

Putin also congratulates Trump on 79th birthday

Pleasantries were also exchanged during this phone call, when Putin congratulated the US President on his 79th birthday. Both leaders mentioned the "brotherhood in arms" between Russia and the United States during World War Two, according to AP.