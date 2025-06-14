Minnesota Shooting Shocker: Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar, And Tina Smith's Names In 'Hit List', Reveal Authorities
Meanwhile, authorities claim that the suspect sought in connection with the shootings of state lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman is 57-year-old Vance Boelter, sources confirmed to the Associated Press.New names in shooter's hit list emerge
Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley, during a recent press conference, confirmed that among the materials recovered from the suspect's vehicle, there was a list of names of Democrat leaders, who could be the next potential targets. Among them was Kamala Harris' running mate in the US Presidential elections 2024, Tim Walz, who is also the Governor of Minnesota. Other names include Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Senator Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison, as stated by law enforcement officers.
Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley, during the briefing, said that the manifesto contained names of multiple lawmakers, including the two who were shot at.More details on the suspect
The suspect in context, Boelter, has his current address listed in Green Isle, Minnesota. Boetler was twice appointed to the nonpartisan Governor's Workforce Development Council in 2016 under former Gov. Mark Dayton and again in 2019 under Gov. Tim Walz, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.
A shootout had ensued between the suspect and the local officers, but Boelter allegedly managed to flee on foot through the back, as per latest reports.Also Read | 'Targeted' shootings? Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and spouse killed
Tim Walz confirmed the death of Rep. Hortman and her husband in his recent briefing, while also stating that the other Democrat who was shot, Senator John Hoffman, is currently recovering, and so is his wife, Yvette.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment