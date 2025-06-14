Israel Warns: If Iran Continues Firing Ballistic Missiles, Tehran Will Be Burned

As tensions rise and the possibility of broader conflict looms, Israeli officials have issued stern warnings, stating that Tehran will“burn” if Iranian missile attacks continue. Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, on Saturday, June 14, warned that if Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, persists in firing missiles at Israel, the consequences for Tehran will be severe.

This warning comes after Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel's airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, including fighter jet hangars at Mehrabad Airport and the Natanz nuclear facility. The Iranian missiles targeted key cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Amid these developments, Israeli media affiliated with the Ministry of Defense reported that“the way for air operations has been cleared,” indicating that Israeli fighter jets are preparing for a new wave of attacks. This marks a new phase in Israel's military response to the ongoing missile strikes from Iran.

Israel asserts that its attacks have resulted in the deaths of nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking Iranian commanders. In retaliation, Iran has stated that it plans to fire approximately 2,000 missiles in its next wave of strikes against Israel, further escalating the crisis.

The United Nations, as well as regional powers including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have called for restraint from both parties to prevent further escalation. The United States, which has provided assistance in intercepting Iranian missiles aimed at Israel, has distanced itself from direct involvement in Israel's airstrikes.

Since the conflict intensified on June 13, 2025, at least 60 people have been reported dead in Tehran, while three have died in Israel. As the death toll rises, fears of a full-scale regional war have intensified, with global leaders urging a de-escalation of hostilities to avoid further bloodshed and destabilization in the region.

