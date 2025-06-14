Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secy, Ministry Of I & B Reviews Functioning Of Media Units In J & K

2025-06-14 03:08:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Calls for Stronger Media Synergy and Regional Content in J&K
Srinagar- Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Sanjay Jaju, today reviewed the functioning of Ministry's media units in Srinagar. He was provided with an overview of the functioning of Doordarshan, Akashvani, Press Information Bureau, Central Bureau of Communication and Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), J&K Government.

During the visit, Shri Jaju inspected the offices of Doordarshan Kendra (DDK), Srinagar, and Akashvani Srinagar, where he held detailed interactions with officials and staff.

The Secretary laid special emphasis on the creation of more indigenous programmes and region-specific content that resonates with the cultural ethos of Jammu & Kashmir. He encouraged the teams to develop programming in local languages to enhance regional outreach and viewer connect.

On the occasion, Jaju said, Public broadcasting in a region like Jammu & Kashmir must not only inform but also inspire. By promoting local languages, expanding news content, and leveraging our platforms, we aim to create a stronger, more inclusive media presence that truly reflects the voice and diversity of the region.

Reviewing the functioning of Doordarshan Kendra, Jaju advised the expansion of news bulletins to keep audiences well-informed. He expressed keen interest in exploring new projects for the production of serials and films for the DD Kashir channel, highlighting the need to give a creative platform to local talent and stories.

Underscoring the importance of new-age digital platforms, Jaju stressed the need to popularise the WAVES integrated OTT app, which aggregates rich audio-visual content from across Doordarshan and All India Radio networks. He called for greater amplification and user sign-ups for the platform, especially from the younger demographic.

Additionally, he highlighted the strategic importance of DD Free Dish in sensitive zones like J&K, noting that it plays a critical role in providing access to free and factual content. He urged efforts to enhance its reach and subscriber base across the UT.

To enhance the impact of government communication in the region, Sanjay Jaju underscored the importance of greater coordination between the DIPR, J&K, and the media units under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. This will ensure more effective dissemination of public interest messages, development stories, and citizen-centric initiatives across platforms, ensuring uniformity and wider reach.

Secretary Information J&K Government Muneer-ul Islam, Director, Press Information Bureau, Srinagar and RNU DD News, Qazi Salman, Director Information J&K, Nitish Rajora were present besides senior officials from CBC, programme and engineering wings of DDK and Akashvani Srinagar.

