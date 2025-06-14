Teach, Don't Traumatise

Representational Photo

Nothing can be more painful than when a child returns home from school not with learning, but with trauma. Nine-year-old Anam Altaf, a student at Srinagar's prestigious Presentation Convent, came back on a June afternoon dizzy, vomiting, and barely conscious. Her father alleged she was physically punished for not bringing a notebook. The school denied any such abuse. But whatever the truth, one fact remains: something went horribly wrong, and the systems meant to protect children failed, again.

This incident comes barely weeks after the suicide of 14-year-old Numan Sofi from Kashmir Harvard School, a case that still haunts parents across the Valley. It appears we have not yet grasped the urgency of reforming how our schools handle discipline, communication, and the emotional well-being of students.

Anam's father said the school delayed informing him. He alleged they neither provided medical help nor showed concern afterward. If that is true, the school's actions are negligent. On the other hand, the school's official version suggests the child merely had a headache, was given medication after parental consent, and that the father disrupted their efforts. But as rightly pointed out by the parents, if everything was in order, why not release the CCTV footage? The school's refusal to do so raises more doubts than it dispels. Institutions of learning are obligated to practice best ethics, so they should be transparent about what happened on the day.

That said, Presentation Convent is a celebrated school in the Valley and has a record of teaching generations of Kashmiri students. In fact, its students have done both the school and the Valley proud. So, a rare alleged oversight can't be allowed to be exaggerated.

If anything, this incident should focus some attention on the private school system in the Valley, which needs a lot of reform. While children are generally treated well, the truth is that the quality of the education imparted isn't commensurate with the hefty fees charged by them. From the looks of it, a predominant part of the private school enterprise in the Valley is more about running a business than the delivery of a quality education. And they get away with this easily because a majority of the parents in Kashmir don't hold them to account or aren't sufficiently concerned with good education. Moreover, in a private school they take the quality of education for granted. But this attitude has to change. Private schools have to justify their exorbitant fees by delivering quality education, something that should take precedence even over the infrastructure facilities.

Read Also J&K Education Minister On Convent School Controversy After Harvard, Abuse Allegations Rock Another Kashmiri School