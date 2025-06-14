Beyond Blackboards: A Smart Turn In Kashmir Schools

In Budgam, on a winter morning when frost clung to the windows and boots squeaked on school floors, a seventh-grade student sat still, eyes wide. A digital board flickered on. On it, clouds formed, climbed, and rained.“Before this,” he said later,“I could only imagine it. Now I can see it happening.”

That small moment held something bigger. It showed how classrooms in Jammu and Kashmir are changing, and why that matters.

Across this region, where education has often meant makeshift arrangements, old books, and missed school days, there's a silent push to bring in digital learning. Over the past two years, hundreds of government schools have been equipped with digital boards. They've arrived in far-flung areas like Kupwara, Poonch, and Leh.

Some schools, long cut off from resources and training, are now watching animations, streaming poetry, and practicing pronunciation with real-time feedback.

It's a big shift. And it's being driven by national and local schemes like Samagra Shiksha and Digital India. The aim: to modernise education, especially in places that have seen more struggle than support.

Teachers, too, are adapting. In Baramulla, one showed me how he used the board to simulate a lab experiment.“We don't have proper lab space,” he said,“but this lets me show how things work.” Another teacher in Anantnag said student attendance had improved since the screen came in.“They don't want to miss class now,” he smiled.

In a place where weather and political forecasts can halt lessons for days or weeks, recorded classes and offline content have been a lifeline. Teachers in Gurez, where internet access is patchy, now preload entire syllabi. If the net goes down, the board still works. And when the road to school is blocked, the lesson doesn't have to wait.

In classrooms where resources have always been scarce, digital boards are doing more than fill gaps. They're sparking curiosity.

I watched a group of students in Kishtwar lean in as their teacher played an animated video on the solar system. Later, one of them raised his hand and asked if Pluto could become a planet again.“They never asked questions before,” the teacher said.“Now, they do.”

This isn't just about flashy tech. It's about reach. In Tangdhar, where access to quality teaching has always been limited, the board brings in NCERT content and interactive quizzes. Students use the same tools their peers do in Delhi or Mumbai.

But none of this works without training. That's something the Jammu and Kashmir administration seems to understand.

Over the last year, more than 5,000 teachers have been trained in using these digital tools. Some were unfamiliar with even basic controls at first. Others picked it up quickly. One workshop leader told me,“What they lacked in skills, they made up for in hunger to learn.”

The tools are also helping change the image of government schools. Often seen as the last choice for poor families, these schools now have something new to offer. In many cases, private schools without smart boards are lagging behind.“For once,” said a teacher in Udhampur,“we're not the ones catching up.”

The 2023 Union Budget pushed further in this direction, setting aside ₹100 crore for innovation in school education. There's also a district-level plan tied to National Achievement Survey data, meant to respond to local needs. And the promise of more residential schools for tribal children, if followed through, could give places like Doda and Reasi a stronger foundation.

But let's not pretend all is fixed.

In some schools, the boards have been installed but left unused. No electricity. No technician. No one to explain how it works. In others, they were used for a while, then forgotten. The screen froze. No one came to repair it.

And while there's a flood of content in Hindi and English, there's very little in Kashmiri, Dogri, or Ladakhi. That matters. Students connect better with what they hear at home. Without local language support, some feel left out.

Then there's the question of what happens when the school day ends. At home, many students still don't have smartphones, laptops, or even steady power. So while some are catching up, others are still waiting on the sidelines.

The digital leap must not widen the old divide.

But even with these concerns, something has shifted. A girl in Kargil told me she's learning to write simple code, using a program on the school's smart board. In Shopian, a digital science project made by students was selected for a national-level fair. These stories are no longer rare.

Screens haven't solved everything. But they've given schools a new way to reach children, and children a new reason to stay curious.

Dr Waseem Ahmad is a writer focused on agricultural technology and education. He can be reached at [email protected] .

