Iran's Blunt Warning To West: 'Stay Out Or Be Hit'

The warning follows Jewish states largest-ever aerial assault on Islamic Republic. On Saturday, Israeli fighter jets reportedly targeted a residential quarter of Shahid Chamran Noubonyad Complex in northeastern Tehran. According media reports, the strike killed at least 60 people, including 20 children.

Additional strikes hit a missile site in Assadabad, and a refinery near Tabriz, with smoke reportedly seen rising from the latter. Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, a highly fortified site, also sustained what the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran described as“minor damage.”

Iran also confirmed deaths of two more senior commanders and three scientists including Major General Gholamreza Mehrabi, Major General Mehdi Rabbani and the three nuclear scientists: Ali Bakaei Karimi, Mansour Asgari and Saeid Borji.

In response, Iran launched a barrage of missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets. Explosions were reported across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with interceptors streaking across the night sky. A missile struck near the Kirya military headquarters - home to Israel's defense ministry - triggering a massive explosion caught on video.

So far, Iranian attacks have killed at least five Israeli's and wounded 300 more. Significant structural damage has been reported, with emergency images showing collapsed buildings and destroyed vehicles in central Israel.

Tehran's Blunt Warning to Western Powers

In an unusually direct threat, Iran warned the United States, the United Kingdom, and France that:

“All military bases, ships, and regional installations belonging to these countries will be considered legitimate targets if they intervene or support Israel's actions.”

Citing what it called a“legitimate right of self-defence,” Iran said the U.S. in particular would be“held responsible for all consequences” due to its strategic alliance with Israel. State-run Fars News Agency reported that Iran's strikes would“continue and intensify,” and vowed that the conflict would soon“spread to all areas occupied by this regime and American bases in the region.”

U.S. Responds: 'Unilateral Israeli Action'

In an attempt to distance Washington from the Israeli operation, U.S. Secretary of State said:

“Israel acted unilaterally in self-defense... the United States was not involved in the planning or execution of the strike.”

Despite this, Iran maintains that the U.S. bears responsibility, calling the Israeli operation part of a broader Western agenda.

Israel Responds: 'Tehran Will Burn'

In a heated counter-warning, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared:“If Iran continues to fire missiles at Israeli cities - Tehran will burn.”

He made the statement after an emergency assessment with Israel's top military commanders.

Nuclear Diplomacy in Ruins

Amid the escalating hostilities, Iran's Foreign Ministry declared ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States as“meaningless.” Talks scheduled to take place in Oman on Sunday have reportedly been suspended indefinitely.

Global Concerns Mount

With both Iran and Israel suffering high-profile losses and issuing uncompromising threats, international observers fear that the conflict could expand beyond bilateral hostilities. The involvement of U.S., U.K., and French forces - either by action or miscalculation - could ignite a wider regional war involving Gulf nations, Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and potentially even global powers like Russia and China.

Despite active diplomatic backchannels, prospects for immediate de-escalation appear dim.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available

