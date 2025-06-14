Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AAP's Mehraj Malik Withdraws Support To NC-Led Govt

2025-06-14 03:08:55
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant political development, Mehraj Malik-the outspoken MLA from Doda and the only Aam Aadmi Party legislator in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly-on Saturday announced his withdrawal of support from the ruling National Conference-led coalition.

Malik made the announcement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating:“I, Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda, hereby withdraw my support to NC in the government coalition. This decision has been taken in the best interest of my people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose trust and welfare will always be my top priority.”

Though his exit does not affect the stability of the government-which still enjoys the support of 52 MLAs, well above the majority mark-it is expected to create political turbulence within the Assembly.

Known for his fiery speeches, Malik has been a vocal critic of both the BJP and PDP. During the last Assembly session, he accused the two parties of“wrecking” Jammu and Kashmir, sparking uproar. His remarks led to a physical altercation in the House lobby, where he was assaulted by BJP MLAs and PDP workers after making critical statements about the saffron party and late PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

While the ruling coalition may not be numerically threatened, Malik's aggressive floor interventions are likely to remain a challenge for the government in future sessions.==

