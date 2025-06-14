Police Under My Control, Rest With Elected Govt: LG Sinha

His candid remarks came during the closing ceremony of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan at Khudwani in South Kashmir, where he also underscored the paramount importance of the agriculture sector for Jammu and Kashmir's prosperity.

Responding to demands from the farming community, including the inclusion of horticulture under the Crop Insurance Scheme, LG Sinha stated,“You said, 'LG Sahab, give us something.' The only thing I can give you are the police personnel. Rest - roads, water, power, agriculture - fall under the government's domain. I won't object to any development work initiated by the elected regime.” This statement, made in response to Minister Sakina Itoo, was met with widespread applause and appreciation for its frankness. He further added,“I have no objection if the elected government acts on your pleas. I stand with you.”

The event marked the culmination of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide initiative aimed at bolstering India's agricultural sector. LG Sinha described the mission as a“transformative step toward building a resilient, modern, and prosperous agricultural landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.” He articulated a vision for J&K, aiming to make every farmer a proud stakeholder in India's journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, committing to building a stronger farm economy, increasing rural employment, and enhancing farmer incomes.

Highlighting the critical role of agriculture, LG Sinha noted that 70 percent of J&K's population depends on this sector. He pointed to significant strides made under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), which he hailed as a“revolutionary program” designed to transform J&K into a robust ₹1 trillion agricultural economy by 2030. Notable improvements include advancements in mustard cultivation, trout production, and beekeeping. He emphasized the triple benefits of mustard farming-reducing edible oil dependence, generating fodder, and promoting apiculture.

Sinha also shared impressive statistics, revealing that cold storage capacity in J&K has more than doubled from 1.40 lakh metric tonnes in December 2022 to over 2.80 lakh metric tonnes by January 2024. Fish production has surged by 33%, and milk processing capacity has increased six-fold since 2020. Furthermore, 17 mandis have been connected to enhance agricultural trade, facilitating transactions worth ₹1,050 crore for farmers. Under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 13 lakh farmer families in J&K have directly received ₹3,674 crore in their bank accounts.

Addressing the long-pending demand for crop insurance for horticulture, LG Sinha indicated that while the decision rests with the government, he would urge the concerned minister to pursue it, assuring“no opposition from Raj Bhawan.” He also highlighted targeted initiatives for the upliftment of forest-dwelling tribal communities, including Gujjars, Bakarwals, Paharis, and other STs, acknowledging their role as custodians of forests and traditional wisdom.

The Lieutenant Governor praised the youth of J&K for actively engaging in agriculture and allied sectors, recognizing their role as agricultural entrepreneurs. The event also saw LG Sinha launch various initiatives and publications from SKUAST Kashmir and hand over sanctioned letters to farmers from tribal communities. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the citizens who lost their lives in the Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Prominent attendees at the ceremony included Javid Ahmad Dar, Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Sakina Itoo, Minister for Education, Health & Medical Education and Social Welfare; Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Prof Nazir Ah. Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir, and VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir, alongside scientists, experts, faculty, students, and members of the farming community.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now