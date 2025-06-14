Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Emergency Numbers Issued For 1,300 Kashmiri Students In Iran

Emergency Numbers Issued For 1,300 Kashmiri Students In Iran


2025-06-14 03:08:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With tensions rising in Iran after Israeli airstrikes, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued emergency contact numbers and safety advisories for Indian nationals, particularly the 1,300 Kashmiri students currently in the country.

The embassy has urged all Indians to remain vigilant, avoid non-essential movement, and follow local safety protocols. Emergency helpline numbers released are: +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) confirmed the presence of about 1,300 Kashmiri students in Iran and is coordinating support. It has asked students to submit their details via WhatsApp to facilitate assistance embassy has also advised citizens to follow its official social media handles for real-time updates.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Read Also Iran's Blunt Warning to West: 'Stay Out or Be Hit' Iran Calls Nuclear Talks With US Meaningless After Israeli Strikes

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN14062025000215011059ID1109674559

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search