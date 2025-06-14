Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani, Turkish Foreign Ministers Moot Latest Developments Over Iran-Israel Conflict

Azerbaijani, Turkish Foreign Ministers Moot Latest Developments Over Iran-Israel Conflict


2025-06-14 03:05:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Phone talks took place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan today, the country's foreign ministry said in its statement, Trend reports.

During the talks, the situation in the region as a result of the operation launched by Israel against Iran, issues arising from bilateral relations, as well as preparations for the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to be held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 21-22, were discussed.

