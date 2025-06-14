Azerbaijani, Turkish Foreign Ministers Moot Latest Developments Over Iran-Israel Conflict

During the talks, the situation in the region as a result of the operation launched by Israel against Iran, issues arising from bilateral relations, as well as preparations for the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to be held in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 21-22, were discussed.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.