Latvia Set To Host Inaugural Foreign Ministryliaa Business Workshop

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Investment and Development Agency (LIAA), will hold an annual economic training seminar for Latvian diplomats stationed abroad from June 16 through June 18, Trend reports via the Latvia's MFA.

This year marks the first-ever joint organization of the event with LIAA, highlighting an intensified focus on international economic cooperation and investment promotion.

The workshop aims to provide Latvian diplomats with deeper insight into global economic trends, enhance collaboration with LIAA staff worldwide, and strengthen support for Latvian businesses seeking to expand internationally. For the first time, Latvian economic diplomats and LIAA representatives abroad will participate in a joint networking session with local entrepreneurs, promoting real-time exchange and matchmaking opportunities.

The event will be officially opened by Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže and Minister of Economy Viktor Valainis. LIAA Director Ieva Jāgere will present a detailed overview of Latvia's current major investment projects and the agency's strategies to attract further international capital.

The three-day program features a range of high-level discussions, including:

Strategies for investment attraction and export promotion

Priorities under the EU's multi-annual budget and EU funding opportunities

An economic outlook from the Bank of Latvia

The growth of Latvia's defense industry through public-private cooperation

Diplomats and LIAA experts will collaborate with key partners such as the Latvian Employers' Confederation (LDDK), the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LTRK), The Red Jackets Exporters' Association, and the Latvian Industry Development Confederation (LIAK) to explore practical tools and methodologies to advance Latvia's external economic agenda.

Notable contributors include Latvia's Ambassador to India, Juris Bone, and Ambassador to Türkiye, Bahtijors Hasans, who will brief participants on embassy-led business support. In addition, LIAA representatives from Australia, South Korea, Israel, and Spain will share updates on emerging economic opportunities in their respective regions.

As part of the workshop's tradition, diplomats will visit businesses in a Latvian region – this year focusing on Zemgale. On June 18, participants will tour SIA Lafora and SIA Fortes, gaining first-hand exposure to regional entrepreneurship and production.

This year's training will welcome Latvian diplomats from 31 countries and LIAA staff from 17 countries, all of whom play a key role in facilitating exports and building cross-border partnerships. Representatives from nearly 90 Latvian companies have already registered to attend, seeking personalized consultations on expanding their presence in 33 global markets.

A matchmaking event on June 17 will offer company representatives direct access to expert advice on export promotion in markets including the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and more. For countries without an on-site LIAA office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs diplomats will guide entry and support strategies.

This unique platform aims to equip Latvian diplomats and business leaders with the knowledge, contacts, and tools necessary to expand Latvia's economic footprint and position the country as a competitive force in global trade and investment.