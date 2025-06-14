Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Minister Safadi, Canadian Counterpart Talk Regional De-Escalation


2025-06-14 03:04:33
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi discussed regional de-escalation efforts with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand during a phone call on Saturday.
Safadi discussed the potential fallout of the Israeli attack on Iran, which he described as an act of aggression that is escalating conflicts and tensions across the region.
The top diplomats called for intensifying de-escalation efforts.
Safadi and Anand reaffirmed the strength of the Jordanian-Canadian partnership, underscoring their commitment to continued cooperation aimed at enhancing security, stability and peace in the region.

