Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Seven Wounded In Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon


2025-06-14 03:04:33
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Beirut, June 14 (Petra) -- Seven Lebanese were injured in an Israeli drone strike on the town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district of Southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to a Lebanese security source.
The source added that Israeli aircraft flew at low altitude over the areas of Anqoun, Kfarhata, Arab al-Jal, Zahrani and the surrounding regions.

MENAFN14062025000117011021ID1109674512

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search