Seven Wounded In Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon

Beirut, June 14 (Petra) -- Seven Lebanese were injured in an Israeli drone strike on the town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district of Southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to a Lebanese security source.The source added that Israeli aircraft flew at low altitude over the areas of Anqoun, Kfarhata, Arab al-Jal, Zahrani and the surrounding regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.