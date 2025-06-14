403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seven Wounded In Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Beirut, June 14 (Petra) -- Seven Lebanese were injured in an Israeli drone strike on the town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district of Southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to a Lebanese security source.
The source added that Israeli aircraft flew at low altitude over the areas of Anqoun, Kfarhata, Arab al-Jal, Zahrani and the surrounding regions.
Beirut, June 14 (Petra) -- Seven Lebanese were injured in an Israeli drone strike on the town of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district of Southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to a Lebanese security source.
The source added that Israeli aircraft flew at low altitude over the areas of Anqoun, Kfarhata, Arab al-Jal, Zahrani and the surrounding regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment