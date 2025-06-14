King Hussein Bridge To Reopen Sunday From 8:00 Am To 2:00 Pm

Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- The Bridges Authority announced on Saturday that the King Hussein Bridge will reopen to passenger traffic tomorrow, operating from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.The Authority urged travelers to adhere to the designated timings to ensure a smooth and efficient crossing.

