King Hussein Bridge To Reopen Sunday From 8:00 Am To 2:00 Pm
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- The Bridges Authority announced on Saturday that the King Hussein Bridge will reopen to passenger traffic tomorrow, operating from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.
The Authority urged travelers to adhere to the designated timings to ensure a smooth and efficient crossing.
