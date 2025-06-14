Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Hussein Bridge To Reopen Sunday From 8:00 Am To 2:00 Pm


2025-06-14 03:04:33
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- The Bridges Authority announced on Saturday that the King Hussein Bridge will reopen to passenger traffic tomorrow, operating from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.
The Authority urged travelers to adhere to the designated timings to ensure a smooth and efficient crossing.

