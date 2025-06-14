Israeli Media Reports Israeli Aircraft Squadrons Head To Iran

Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Israeli media reports indicate that squadrons of Israeli aircraft are heading eastward, raising concerns over potential strikes on targets within Iran.The Israeli movements occur amid escalating regional tensions and increasing exchanges of hostile statements between Israel and Iran.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.