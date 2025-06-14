Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Media Reports Israeli Aircraft Squadrons Head To Iran


2025-06-14 03:04:33
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Israeli media reports indicate that squadrons of Israeli aircraft are heading eastward, raising concerns over potential strikes on targets within Iran.
The Israeli movements occur amid escalating regional tensions and increasing exchanges of hostile statements between Israel and Iran.

MENAFN14062025000117011021ID1109674510

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search