Foreign Minister Safadi, Emirati Counterpart Talk Regional Escalation

Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed over the phone on Saturday halting the regional escalation after Israel attacked Iran.Safadi and Al Nahyan condemned the aggression and stressed the importance of intensified efforts to de-escalate regional tensions. They highlighted the need for the Security Council to stop the escalation.

