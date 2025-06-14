Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait FM, GCC Chief Discuss Regional Developments

Kuwait FM, GCC Chief Discuss Regional Developments


2025-06-14 03:02:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi discussed on Saturday the developments in the Middle East region.
The conversation, initiated by Al-Yahya, focused on the diplomatic efforts aiming to coordinate the stances of the GCC member countries towards the developments and restore peace and security in the region, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)
aa


MENAFN14062025000071011013ID1109674491

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search