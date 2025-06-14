Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Drone Strike Hits Iran's South Pars Gas Field


2025-06-14 03:02:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- A small drone, belonging to the Israeli occupation entity, has reportedly struck a refinery at the South Pars Phase 14 gas complex, southwest Iran, on Saturday, resulting in a massive explosion.
The attack set the Fajr Jam refinery ablaze, Iran's Fars News Agency reported on Saturday.
No statement from the Iranian Ministry of Oil or reports of damage were available so far. (end)
