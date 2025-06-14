403
Iran FM: Senseless To Pursue Nuclear Talks With US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Republic of Iran has apparently shifted focus from the indirect nuclear talks with the United States to how to face up to the "Israeli regime's aggression."
"It is senseless to pursue the talks with a party who proved to be the staunchest ally of the aggressor," spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Ismail Baghaei told reporters on Saturday.
Iranian and US negotiators were scheduled to hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program in Muscat, capital of Oman, tomorrow Sunday.
Despite claims on diplomacy and dialogue, the United States winked at the Israeli attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, Baghaei pointed out.
On a similar note, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, "It makes no sense to proceed with the negotiations -- amid the Israeli regime's military aggression."
In a phone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas today, Araqchi said the Israeli regime's attacks resulted from Washington's direct supports for Tel Aviv, according to Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim.
He affirmed that it would be unjustifiable to continue the talks with the US while the Zionist regime pursues "savagery."
The foreign minister then called on Kallas and other EU leaders, as well as the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to condemn the Israeli regime's acts of aggression against Iran. (end)
