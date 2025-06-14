Ahmedabad Plane Crash: India Launches Investigation Into Tragedy Khaleej Times

[Editor's Note: Follow KT's live blog for all the latest updates on the Ahmedabad plane crash.]

India's aviation minister said Thursday a formal investigation had been opened into the cause of the deadly air crash of a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that killed at least 260 people.

"Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)," Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in a statement, saying the government probe followed protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

At the crash site, search teams worked into the early hours of Friday scouring the wreckage for clues - as well as to locate the black box flight recorders, which should provide information on the plane's final moments.

Air India said the passengers included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and a Canadian. Two pilots and 10 cabin crew were also aboard.

Police said at least 260 people had been killed, including 19 people on the ground, but one passenger is believed to have survived.

UK, US offer help

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has formally offered to help India. Investigators with the US National Transportation Safety Board will also assist on site.

US planemaker Boeing said it was ready to support Air India and was "working to gather more information" on the incident.

New Delhi's government said it was also setting up "a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter" and to "work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future", Kinjarapu added.