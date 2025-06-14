Pakistan PM Sharif Meets Saudi Crown Prince, Wishes Him On Eid Khaleej Times

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his official visit to the Kingdom on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

The two leaders discussed regional developments and ways to strengthen economic cooperation.

The meeting took place at Mina Palace, where both sides emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral ties, particularly in trade, investment, and development aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Pakistan's economic goals.

“I was honoured to meet my dear brother, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on this blessed occasion,” Sharif said in a post on X.

“I conveyed the heartiest Eid greetings on behalf of the people of Pakistan and expressed our deep appreciation for the Kingdom's positive and constructive role during the recent Pakistan-India crisis, which led to the ceasefire understanding,” he added.

The Saudi Crown Prince praised Pakistan's role in supporting regional peace and also acknowledged efforts made during the Hajj season.

“We commend the continuous efforts made by you, those working across various government sectors, and the male and female volunteers in implementing the state's policies to enable pilgrims to complete their rituals in security and tranquility,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.