UAE Lottery: Winning Numbers Announced 7 'Guaranteed Winners' Bag Dh100,000
As yet another fortnight passes and the clock strikes 8.30, UAE residents once again have their eyes on the UAE Lottery live, many hoping to grab the jackpot.
The country's first regulated lottery sparked waves of excitement when it first announced a grand prize of Dh100 million.Recommended For You Air India plane crash: Operations resume at Ahmedabad airport
The lottery includes several games and prizes, including seven 'Lucky Chance IDs' which are“guaranteed” to win Dh100,000 each . Each entry costs Dh50. Depending on the numbers they match, participants can win Dh100 million, Dh1 million, Dh100,000, Dh1,000 or Dh100.
The winning numbers for the jackpot were announced: 10, 5, 28, 26, 11, 12 in the Days set, and 9 in the Months set.
The seven Lucky Chance IDs selected in the 14th Lucky Chance draw are as follows:
- CQ6751603
BK3566428 AT1886742
DA7765772 AB0017866
BC2761991 AP1489592
For many
The Game, which operates the UAE Lottery , recently announced new games with prizes ranging up to Dh1.25 million.
Marble Run and Lucky Lagoon have been developed by Random State, an EQL Games studio partner, and are available on the UAE Lottery platform under the 'E-Instants' category.
The lottery operator also has a daily dra that gives players the chance to win up to Dh2,500 every day.
