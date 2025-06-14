Israel-Iran Conflict: UAE Issues Important Advisory To Citizens, Residents, Visitors

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Israel-Iran conflict .]

With the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran impacting flights in the region, the UAE has issued an important advisory to citizens, residents and visitors in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) urged everyone to contact their airlines directly for the latest updates on flight schedules as disruptions may occur due to the evolving situation in the region.

The Ministry also advised UAE nationals currently staying in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Israel to register with the 'Twajudi' service to ensure access to support and emergency updates.

UAE citizens can also contact the ministry on 0097180024 in case of emergencies, MoFA added.

The ministry said that these measures are part of its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its citizens abroad and maintaining effective communication during periods of heightened uncertainty.