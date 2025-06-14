Air India Plane Crash: Indigo Passengers Offered Full Refund

[Editor's Note: Follow KT's live blog for all the latest updates on the Ahmedabad plane crash.]

An Indian airline has offered a full refund to passengers impacted by the Ahmedabad Airport closure after an Air India flight bound for London crashed on Thursday.

Recommended For You

Indian carrier Indigo on Thursday said affected passengers can claim a full refund or rebook flights due to the closure of Ahmedabad airport after the crash.

“Following the incident near Ahmedabad Airport and the resulting runway restrictions, flight operations are impacted. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected. We seek your kind understanding, as these are truly challenging times for everyone. If your flight is impacted, you may rebook or claim a full refund via our website. Our teams remain on standby across all channels to support you,” the budget carrier said.

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident near Ahmedabad airport. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, and their families. We stand united in spirit with Air India in this very difficult time,” it added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Multiple people are reported to have died in the plane crash involving the Air India flight which took off with 242 people on board.

Check flight status

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the Indian carrier SpiceJet advised that passengers travelling to Ahmedabad check their flight status as the airport had been closed.

“All operations at Ahmedabad Airport are suspended until further notice due to an aircraft incident. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status through its website,” the carrier said.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air, another low-cost carrier, said it was“deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew on the flight, the people affected on the ground and their loved ones.”