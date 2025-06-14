UAE Emerges As One Of Top Destinations For Chinese Tourists In 2025
The UAE has emerged as one of the go-to-destinations among Chinese tourists this year, surpassing traditional favourites, like some European cities and the Maldives, according to a global travel distribution company providing data on Chinese outbound market.
A recent report by Dida revealed the UAE is among the top choices for outbound Chinese travellers in 2025. Japan remains the number one international destination for Chinese travellers, followed by South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Italy, Indonesia, Vietnam and the UAE, in order of popularity. Chinese visitors come from middle class backgrounds with disposable income and “an insatiable desire to see destinations abroad”.Recommended For You
“Chinese travellers are exploring the globe with renewed passion,” noted Gareth Matthews, chief marketing officer at Dida.
“The UAE is seen as a top destination - surpassing other European destinations - because of of its dynamic blend of modern luxury and rich cultural heritage,” added Rashida Zahid, VP - Operations at musafir. The country boasts of iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as well as desert adventures and pristine beaches.
Zahid said UAE's world-class shopping, diverse culinary scene, year-round events, plus connectivity and visa-friendly access are the reasons behind the increase in Chinese travellers. Key factor
Being visa-free is another key factor that is driving Chinese tourists to the UAE. “It simplifies travel, reducing planning time, thereby making the UAE an accessible destination for last-minute travellers.”
Shilpa Mahtani, co-founder and managing director of bnbme holiday homes by Hoteliers, said direct flight connectivity, increased visa facilitation, and strategic tourism marketing efforts - such as Mandarin-speaking concierge services, mobile payment compatibility, and Chinese New Year promotions - have played a vital role in driving Chinese tourists to the UAE.
She said: “We have seen a measurable uptick in bookings from Chinese nationals, particularly in our Dubai Marina, Downtown, and Palm Jumeirah luxury properties. Compared to the same period in 2024, bookings from Chinese guests during the May Day period in 2025 have increased by 28 per cent, reflecting the renewed interest and easing of travel restrictions.”Tourist growth to continue
“We expect this growth trajectory to continue as we head into the second half of the year,” Mahtani noted, adding, “Chinese tourists are increasingly requesting bespoke services such as private yacht rentals, desert safari experiences with luxury add-ons, personal shopping tours, and spa and wellness treatments within their holiday homes.”
“There is also strong interest in curated culinary experiences - from Michelin-starred restaurants to authentic Emirati and pan-Asian cuisine. Cultural excursions to sites like the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Expo City Dubai have also gained popularity, showing a clear shift toward a more balanced mix of luxury, culture, and experiential travel.”
Meanwhile, the Dida report also noted domestic travel within China has increased by 33 per cent year-on-year, while inbound tourism by international visitors has more than tripled, fuelled by the introduction of visa-friendly policies and China's growing global appeal as a holiday destination.
