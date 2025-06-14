The UAE has emerged as one of the go-to-destinations among Chinese tourists this year‭, ‬surpassing traditional favourites‭, ‬like some European cities and the Maldives‭, ‬according to a global travel distribution company providing data on Chinese outbound market‭.‬

A recent report by Dida revealed the UAE is among the top choices for outbound Chinese travellers in 2025‭. ‬Japan remains the number one international destination for Chinese travellers‭, ‬followed by South Korea‭, ‬Malaysia‭, ‬Thailand‭, ‬Hong Kong‭, ‬Singapore‭, ‬Italy‭, ‬Indonesia‭, ‬Vietnam and the UAE‭, ‬in order of popularity‭. ‬Chinese visitors come from middle class backgrounds with disposable‭ ‬income and‭ ‬“an insatiable desire to see destinations abroad”‭.‬

“Chinese travellers are exploring the globe with renewed passion‭,‬”‭ ‬noted Gareth Matthews‭, ‬chief marketing officer at Dida‭. ‬

“The UAE is seen as a top destination‭ ‬-‭ ‬surpassing other European destinations‭ ‬-‭ ‬because of of its dynamic blend of modern luxury and rich cultural heritage‭,‬”‭ ‬added Rashida Zahid‭, ‬VP‭ - ‬Operations at musafir‭. ‬The country boasts of iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque‭, ‬as well as desert adventures and pristine beaches‭.‬

Zahid said UAE's world-class shopping‭, ‬diverse culinary scene‭, ‬year-round events‭, ‬plus connectivity and visa-friendly access are the reasons behind the increase in Chinese travellers‭. ‬

Key factor

Being visa-free is another key factor that is driving Chinese tourists to the UAE‭. ‬“It simplifies travel‭, ‬reducing planning time‭, ‬thereby making the UAE an accessible destination for last-minute travellers‭.‬”

Shilpa Mahtani‭, ‬co-founder and managing director of bnbme holiday homes by Hoteliers‭, ‬said direct flight connectivity‭, ‬increased‭ ‬visa facilitation‭, ‬and strategic tourism marketing efforts‭ ‬-‭ ‬such as Mandarin-speaking concierge services‭, ‬mobile payment compatibility‭, ‬and Chinese New Year promotions‭ ‬-‭ ‬have played a vital role in driving Chinese tourists to the UAE‭.‬

She said‭: ‬“We have seen a measurable uptick in bookings from Chinese nationals‭, ‬particularly in our Dubai Marina‭, ‬Downtown‭, ‬and Palm Jumeirah luxury properties‭. ‬Compared to the same period in 2024‭, ‬bookings from Chinese guests during the May Day period in 2025‭ ‬have increased by 28‭ ‬per cent‭, ‬reflecting the renewed interest and easing of travel restrictions‭.‬”

Tourist growth to continue

“We expect this growth trajectory to continue as we head into the second half of the year‭,‬”‭ ‬Mahtani noted‭, ‬adding‭, ‬“Chinese tourists are increasingly requesting bespoke services such as private yacht rentals‭, ‬desert safari experiences with luxury add-ons‭, ‬personal shopping tours‭, ‬and spa and wellness treatments within their holiday homes‭.‬”

“There is also strong interest in curated culinary experiences‭ ‬-‭ ‬from Michelin-starred restaurants to authentic Emirati and pan-Asian cuisine‭. ‬Cultural excursions to sites like the Louvre Abu‭ ‬Dhabi and Expo City Dubai have also gained popularity‭, ‬showing a clear shift toward a more balanced mix of luxury‭, ‬culture‭, ‬and‭ ‬experiential travel‭.‬”

Meanwhile‭, ‬the Dida report also noted domestic travel within China has increased by 33‭ ‬per cent year-on-year‭, ‬while inbound tourism by international visitors has more than tripled‭, ‬fuelled by the introduction of visa-friendly policies and China's growing global appeal as a holiday destination‭.‬