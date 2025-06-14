Continuing Indirect Talks With US Is Unjustifiable: Iranian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that continuing indirect negotiations with the United States is "unjustifiable” in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Iran.

According to the Iranian News Agency (IRNA), Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

He emphasized that the recent resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors - submitted by three European countries along with the US - served as a pretext for the Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

The call also included an exchange of views on recent regional developments following the Israeli airstrike on Iran early yesterday.

Araghchi stressed that targeting peaceful nuclear facilities is illegal and explicitly prohibited under international law, adding that the international community has a responsibility to hold the Israeli entity accountable for this unprecedented violation.

Notably, the sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States was scheduled to be hosted by Oman on Sunday, as part of ongoing efforts to reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.