Inter Milan Likely To Miss Forward Taremi For Club World Cup
Miami: Inter Milan could be without striker Mehdi Taremi for the Club World Cup as the player has been unable to leave Iran, it was reported.
Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Iran has interrupted Taremi's travel plans.
Taremi played in Iran's 3-0 win at home to DPR Korea on June 10th scoring the second goal in the World Cup qualifier and he was due to travel to Los Angeles to join with his Inter team-mates.
Inter Milan is in Group E alongside Monterrey, River Plate and Urawa Reds.
