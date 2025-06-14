Tencent Set To Pursue Nexon Takeover

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tencent is reportedly in discussions to acquire Nexon, the developer behind MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter, in a deal that could exceed US$15 billion, signalling a strategic push into South Korea's gaming and Web3 sectors.

Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent has approached the family of Nexon's late founder Kim Jung‐ju, which controls a 44.4 per cent stake through NXC Corp, to explore acquiring a substantial portion or full control of the company. The proposed transaction, valued at around 20 trillion won, aims to secure Tencent long‐term rights to Nexon's celebrated intellectual property while bolstering its position in South Korea's lucrative gaming market.

Nexon, founded in Seoul in 1994 and now headquartered in Tokyo, is best known for its enduring franchises MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter. The firm has been a pioneer in integrating games with Web3 technologies, launching a blockchain division dubbed NEXPACE and rolling out MapleStory Universe-complete with NFT item mechanics, token economies and a gasless transaction system on the Avalanche network. The NXPC token was listed on major crypto exchanges, reflecting deep commitment to a decentralised gaming strategy.

While Tencent had previously tried to acquire Nexon in 2019-efforts fell through over valuation disagreements-the company has since fortified its global gaming footprint with a US$1.3 billion investment in Ubisoft and a 10 per cent stake in South Korea's SM Entertainment, a major K‐pop label. Its renewed interest in Nexon aligns with a broader ambition to dominate both blockchain and traditional gaming domains, despite sector‐wide funding slowdowns and reduced daily active user metrics in Web3 games.

Sources emphasise that while discussions are underway, no definitive agreement has been reached and terms remain fluid. The Kim family is reportedly consulting financial advisers on the potential sale. Part of the complexity stems from their decision last year to transfer shares to settle inheritance taxes, a move that added governmental and family stakeholders into the mix.

Nexon has seen its share price rise over 10 per cent in 2025, though it remains about 30 per cent below its 2021 peak. The Tokyo‐listed firm was valued at approximately US$15–16.6 billion, depending on market conditions.

Tencent's remote stance with acquired studios suggests that any purchase may leave Nexon's operational autonomy largely intact. But the deal could deliver Tencent stronger access to Western and Asian markets, reinforcing its Web3 and blockchain ambitions.

For Nexon, aligning with Tencent offers capital resources to scale blockchain gaming efforts and deepen development of blockchain-enabled platforms such as MapleStory Universe. Since launching MapleStory N in May 2025, the company has leveraged its Web3 unit's Abu Dhabi‐based NEXPACE to expand global blockchain gaming operations.

With Tencent prioritising organic growth and strategic minority investments-such as expanding its blockchain infrastructure partnerships with TON Foundation and Chainbase-this potential acquisition represents one of its most ambitious M&A moves post‐2020 Chinese regulatory tightening.

Should negotiations succeed, Tencent would gain direct control over multiple high‐value IPs and a formidable presence in South Korea's gaming ecosystem, presenting both strategic advantages and regulatory scrutiny across jurisdictions. The deal's complexity-woven through family, government, and market dynamics-ensures that stakeholders across the industry are closely watching every development.

